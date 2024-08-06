Doncaster politicians unite to condemn riots at South Yorkshire asylum seeker hotel

Politicians from across Doncaster have united to condemn rioting at a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers, describing the violence as “heartbreaking,” “mindless acts of anarchy” and “totally unjustifiable.”

Six people have so far been arrested following the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Wath on Sunday afternoon, with 12 police officers injured after rioters hurled planks, bricks and beer cans and blasted officers with fire extinguishers.

A blazing bin was also pushed into the building, windows were smashed and at one stage demonstrators managed to force their way into the building.

South Yorkshire Police has pledged to track down all those responsible for the disorder and in an announcement yesterday told rioters: “If you were there, we will find you.”

The Holiday Inn at Wath was wrecked by rampaging yobs in shocking scenes.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and the city’s MPs have joined forces to condemn the rioting.

In a statement, Mayor Jones said: “I utterly condemn the violence, antisocial behaviour and criminality we have seen over the past week in communities across the country – on Sunday we saw this in Rotherham.

“They were not protests, they were mindless acts of anarchy, racism, arson and criminal damage. Those perpetrators must face the full force of the law and quickly.

“There is no justification – none – for taking this action.

“I pay tribute to our emergency services, especially our police, for putting their own safety on the line in order to protect the public.”

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “I want to echo the words of our Mayor Ros Jones, there is absolutely no justification for the violence we have seen in recent days.

“I pay tribute to our emergency services who have worked incredibly hard in increasingly difficult circumstances and have the full support of the government.

“Those who have participated in the violence will rightly face the full weight of the law.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher posted: “I’ve found it heartbreaking to see the violence we have witnessed.

"There will never be justification for it. For those who have participated in this behaviour - they will face the full weight of the law.

“Let me commend our emergency services who have worked so hard in the most exceptional circumstances and have the government’s full support.”

Conisbrough and Rawmarsh MP John Healey said: “Thank you to those in the community, from further afield and those from Rotherham Council for coming together to help with the clean up at the Holiday Inn at Manvers and around the local area.

“I was at the hotel to speak with local residents, volunteers, the police and council staff.

“What happened on Sunday is utterly unjustifiable violence and vandalism unleashed under the banner of ‘protest’. Those involved will face the full force of the law, as the police now pursue investigations into serious criminal offences.”

Anyone who has any information about the disorder at the Holiday Inn, Manvers and in the wider area, please report it by contacting South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting ‘incident number 239’ of 4 August 2024.