Doncaster paedophile who sexually assaulted young girl as she slept is jailed

Steven McGibbon's vulnerable victim was powerless to stop her attacker as he subjected her to a sickening sexual assault when she was just 12 years old.

The young girl bravely told her mum about the attack before opening up to officers, with McGibbon arrested and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

He denied both offences but was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration following a five-day trial which concluded at Sheffield Crown Court. He was found not guilty of sexual assault by touching.

Paedophile Steven McGibbon has been jailed.

Detective Constable Kay Morgan, who was the officer in charge said: "McGibbon's victim was left absolutely traumatised as a result of his despicable actions and it was her courageous testimony which has led to this conviction.

"McGibbon couldn't even bring himself to own up to his crimes, forcing his victim and her family to endure a trial and relive the horrific events he put them all through."

The 49-year-old defendant, previously of Apley Road, Hyde Park was sentenced to five years in prison during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday.

He has also been given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevents him from having any contact or communication of any kind with any child under the age of 16.

DC Morgan added: "I cannot commend enough the bravery of the young victim in this awful case, and I want to thank her and her family for the support they have shown us through this difficult investigation.

"I know they share our relief in knowing that McGibbon has been found guilty and is now behind bars, and I hope this sentence allows them to begin the healing process.

"We will not tolerate any form of violence against women and girls and we will use all the resources we have at our disposal to secure justice against dangerous offenders like McGibbon."

Victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life. Identifying them is a criminal offence and police will take action.