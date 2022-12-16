A yellow warning of ice has been issued for Friday and Saturday while a yellow warning for snow has been released for Sunday.

The ice warning starts at 9pm today (Friday) and will last until 10.30am on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “Showery rain and sleet, with snow over some hills, will lead to an ice risk tonight, and possible travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a warning of snow for Doncaster.

“There will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to increased chance of accidents and injuries

“A few higher level routes will see snowfall, making for longer journey times.”

A separate yellow warning for snow and ice for Doncaster starts at 7am on Sunday and runs until 9pm the same day.

The Met Office spokesman said: “A period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later.

“There will be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”