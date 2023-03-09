Doncaster on 'heavy snow' alert as Met Office issues amber weather warning
Doncaster has been put on alert for heavy and disruptive snow after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning.
The warning, which comes into force from 3pm this afternoon, upgrades from the yellow warning also in place for Doncaster and across Yorkshire.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning."
The warning said there could be:
- Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely
- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
A yellow warning, which began at 7am today and runs until 2pm tomorrow is also in place.
The city has already seen a few light flurries yesterday, overnight and into this morning.