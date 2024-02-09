Doncaster on fresh flood alert as River Don levels rise after heavy snow
The Lower River Don catchment has been put on flood alert by the Environment Agency following 10cm of snow which fell in the Peak District and Pennine areas yesterday.
A spokesman said: “River levels in the Lower River Don catchment between Doncaster and Fishlake are rising in response to persistent rainfall overnight and today, Friday.
"Low-lying farm and park land next to the river is likely to be affected by the rising water.
“Flooding is possible from 3:30pm this afternoon until tomorrow morning.
“Further rainfall is forecast throughout today. Please avoid waterlogged land and using low-lying footpaths next to local watercourses. Please do not walk or drive through floodwater.
The flood alert area covers the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley, the Agency said.