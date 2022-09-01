Doncaster officially given new name as 12,500 take part in city renaming poll
Doncaster will be renamed City of Doncaster after almost 12,500 people voted in a public poll.
Residents were asked to choose after the town was awarded city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The options were between City of Doncaster and Doncaster City, with almost 8,000 (62%) opting for City of Doncaster, Doncaster Council said.
Officials are set to approve the new name at a meeting on 8 September.
Most Popular
-
1
Court round-up - Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
2
Steps hit back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park over 'disastrous' Doncaster concert
-
3
Motorcyclist, 21, suffers serious head injuries in Doncaster hit and run road smash
-
4
£730,000 seized from gang who set up cross-Pennine drug ring in Doncaster
-
5
Police 'not interested' after man finds knife in Doncaster park where teen was killed
Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said she was grateful to everyone who had taken part and added: "We are delighted to have been one of the eight places in the country to have been given this royal honour.
"Becoming a city is such a momentous and historic moment and we want to have a name that we can all support and get behind."
The name change will also include renaming the council as City of Doncaster Council and if approved, will come into effect from 1 November.