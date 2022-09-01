Doncaster officially given new name as 12,500 take part in city renaming poll

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents were asked to choose after the town was awarded city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The options were between City of Doncaster and Doncaster City, with almost 8,000 (62%) opting for City of Doncaster, Doncaster Council said.

Officials are set to approve the new name at a meeting on 8 September.

Doncaster is to be renamed City of Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said she was grateful to everyone who had taken part and added: "We are delighted to have been one of the eight places in the country to have been given this royal honour.

"Becoming a city is such a momentous and historic moment and we want to have a name that we can all support and get behind."