Doncaster nursery set to re-open after being closed by Ofsted over childcare provision
Cavendish House Private Nursery on South Parade closed its doors in December.
Ofsted has not released full details of the incident, but in a notice posted on its website under the heading “complaint about childcare provision” on December 1, a statement read: “All early years providers must meet the legal requirements in the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage.
"If we find that a provider is not meeting the requirements, we can take action to ensure they put matters right.
“On 16 November 2023, we received concerns that the provider was not meeting some of these requirements.
It added that on the same date, “the provider also notified us about the same incident.”
"The notification means that the provider met their legal responsibility as set out in the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage to notify Ofsted of significant events.
“On 30 November 2023, we carried out a regulatory telephone call. We found the provider was not meeting some of the requirements and had taken action to put this right.
"The provider had refreshed staff knowledge of the process to follow for making a record of any injuries, so that they fully understood the procedures.
“We have also issued an action for the provider to take.
“We will monitor the provider's response to ensure the action is successfully completed.”
A Cavendish spokesman said the nursery would re-open on February 19 but declined to comment further on the reasons for the closure.