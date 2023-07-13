Doncaster named one of UK's most at risk places for burglaries, new study says

New research has reveals the UK regions with the highest rates of burglaries – with Doncaster in the top three.

The experts at ADT looked at rates of residential burglary per 1,000 households for the year ending December 2022 to determine which UK regions are the most at risk of burglary.

You can view the full research here: https://www.adt.co.uk/blog/the-goods-on-every-burglars-wishlist

Doncaster is one of the worst places in the UK for burglaries, according to a new study.

Only Middlesbrough, which topped the rundown, and Manchester, which took second spot, were higher than Doncaster.

Hull and Sheffield were the two other Yorkshire locations in the top ten, which was mostly made up of northern towns and cities.

The study found that Doncaster residents experienced 18 burglaries for every 1,000 households in 2022.

