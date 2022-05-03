Doncaster named in top ten of UK places for complaints about noisy dogs

New research has revealed that on average, more than 600 complaints about noisy dogs are dealt with in Doncaster every year.

That was enough to make Doncaster sixth noisiest place in the UK for troublesome pets, with only Coventry, Birmingham, Belfast, South Lanarkshire and Leeds ranked higher.

Barking dogs cause an average of 37,374 noise complaints every year.

Doncaster has been named one of the worst places in the UK for barking and noisy dogs.

Owners of noisy dogs risk unlimited fines, having their dog taken off them or even prosecution if excessive barking becomes too much of a nuisance.

The new research by comparethemarket.com reveals the areas of the UK that have the noisiest dogs, with 634 complaints for Doncaster.

Naturally, some dogs are louder than others, which means that certain breeds might find they have more noise complaints made about them.

Whilst many dogs are capable of barking at a sound intensity level of 100 decibels, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, Golden Retrievers have the loudest bark in the world, reaching 113.1 dBs. For reference, if a person were to shout loudly, that equates to around 80 dBs, so you can see why if a particularly loud pooch were to continuously bark, next door neighbours might get annoyed.

According to Kennel Club accredited trainer, Joe Nutkins, other dog breeds which are particularly noisy include: German Shepherds, Beagles, Chihuahuas, and Siberian Huskies; whereas the quietest dog is the Basenji, which is often referred to as the “barkless dog” because it’s so quiet – so if you’re the proud owner of a Basenji, you can be near-certain that no noise complaints will be made about you.

Expert reasons on why your dog might be barking excessively

There are lots of reasons why your dog might be barking excessively. These can vary from breed type and character of a dog, so it’s always worth considering why your dog is making so much noise.

These are some of the most common reasons

They’re seeking attention

They’re playing

They suffer from separation issues

They feel fear

They have a natural instinct of guarding

They have a natural instinct of being territorial

They’re communicating with other dogs