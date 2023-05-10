News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster named car crash capital of the UK - with hundreds of smashes in last year

Doncaster has been named car crash capital of the UK - with more smashes on our roads in the last year than anywhere else in Britain.

By Darren Burke
Published 10th May 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:50 BST

New figures show that Doncaster has an ­average of 36.2 crashes per 10,000 residents – the biggest figure in Britain.

Office for National Statistics data show there were 573 road accidents in Doncaster in 2022.

Bradford was the next worst with 36.1 crashes per 10,000 people, then London (25.7), Wrexham (24.2) and Brighton (22.4).

Doncaster is the car crash capital of the UKDoncaster is the car crash capital of the UK
Aberdeen in Scotland was safest with just 2.8 road wrecks per 10,000.

The survey was for the insurance firm zego.com.

A spokesman from the company said: "The reason for the high risk of road accidents in these cities isn’t clear, but it’s certainly interesting to see that nine of the top 10 cities are in England.

"On top of that, with no Scottish cities ranking in the top 10, it appears that Scotland is the safest country in the UK for driving."

