Doncaster named car crash capital of the UK - with hundreds of smashes in last year

New figures show that Doncaster has an ­average of 36.2 crashes per 10,000 residents – the biggest figure in Britain.

Office for National Statistics data show there were 573 road accidents in Doncaster in 2022.

Bradford was the next worst with 36.1 crashes per 10,000 people, then London (25.7), Wrexham (24.2) and Brighton (22.4).

Doncaster is the car crash capital of the UK

Aberdeen in Scotland was safest with just 2.8 road wrecks per 10,000.

The survey was for the insurance firm zego.com.

A spokesman from the company said: "The reason for the high risk of road accidents in these cities isn’t clear, but it’s certainly interesting to see that nine of the top 10 cities are in England.