Doncaster named as one of UK's property bargain hotspots as owners slash £13,000 off prices

Doncaster has been named as one of the UK's property hot spots for bargains after a study found house prices in the town are being slashed.

Nearly a third of homes for sale across Britain have had their original asking price reduced, with the average markdown standing at nearly £25,000, according property website Zoopla.

The firm said 32% of properties on the market have had the price snipped - with Doncaster the third best place in the country for reductions.

The analysis, based on Zoopla’s website, found the Isle of Man has the largest discounts – at 8.36% or (£41,212) on average.

Bradford has the next biggest reductions, with an average discount of 8.01% or £11,768, with Doncaster in third place with average discounts of 7.19% or £12,894.

Meanwhile, Twickenham in London has the largest share of reduced price properties, with more than two-fifths (41.82%) of homes on the market having had the asking price slashed.

At the other end of the spectrum, house-sellers in Enfield, Horsham and Aylesbury are particularly unlikely to shave much off their original asking prices, the research suggests.

And sellers in Glasgow, Manchester and Coventry are the least likely to be offering any discounts at all.

Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said of the latest findings: “This should be welcome news for prospective first-time buyers looking to get a foot on the property ladder.

“Those seeking bargains could consider areas such as Bradford, Doncaster and Blackburn in particular, or Twickenham if you’re looking to live closer to the capital.”