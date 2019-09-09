Doncaster music star Tony Christie to play concert at Keepmoat Stadium
Doncaster music star Tony Christie will be back on home soil later this month when he plays a special charity concert at the town’s Keepmoat Stadium.
The Conisbrough-born Is This The Way To Amarillo singer will return to South Yorkshire for the show at Doncaster Rovers’ stadium on September 28.
The show is supporting the Lost Chord Dementia Charity, which helps people with dementia through music.
The 76-year-old star first found fame in the early 1970s, scoring hits with songs such as I Did What I Did For Maria, Is This The Way To Amarillo and Avenues and Alleyways.
However, in 2002, he was catapulted back into the limelight after comedian Peter Kay teamed up with the singer for a re-released version of Amarillo, spending seven weeks at number one.
It led to a career revival for the singer, with more hits, albums and tours following.
The show will take place at the Keepmoat on September 28 from 7pm.
Tickets, which are priced at £65, include the show, a drinks reception and three course meal and are available HERE