Doncaster motorway at standstill following serious emergency incident this morning

The A1(M) northbound has been closed near to its junction with the M18, following the incident, according to drivers on the opposite carriageway.

Photos show large tailbacks in the area with unconfirmed reports of a collision between vehicles on the carriageway.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and Highways Yorkshire for details of the incident.

