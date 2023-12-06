Doncaster Morrisons store awarded zero food hygiene rating in inspection
The Morrisons Daily outlet in Conisbrough was awarded the lowest possible score following a visit by inspectors on behalf of the Food Standards Agency.
The outlet in Windmill Avenue was inspected in October and the report said that urgent improvement was required in hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
It also said improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building while in the management of food safety category, which checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, it said that urgent improvement was necessary to produce evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
Morrisons Daily stores are on offshoot off the Yorkshire supermarket chain, typically smaller day to day stores in urban communities.