Doncaster Morrisons store awarded zero food hygiene rating in inspection

The outlet in Windmill Avenue was inspected in October and the report said that urgent improvement was required in hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

It also said improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building while in the management of food safety category, which checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, it said that urgent improvement was necessary to produce evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future