"Doncaster more dangerous than Ukraine," says refugee as rock hurled at bus

Police have now launched a probe after passengers on the bus cowered in terror after the attack in broad daylight over the weekend.

And the woman, who has asked not to be named, says she fears for her safety in Doncaster more than her home city of Lviv, which has been the scene of numerous missile attacks and fighting since last year's Russian invasion.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a juvenile has been interviewed in connection with the incident which took place at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating after a rock attack on a bus which injured a woman in her 70s and left passengers fleeing in terror.

Speaking via her partner, the woman said: “She was hit by the glass shattering.

"She had just got on the bus and sat down when the window shattered with an object, she believed to be a bullet.

"It literally went through her hair and she was hit by glass. An old lady in front of her was hit by the flying glass and appeared to be in pain.”

"People started panicking and got off the bus.”

"My partner is is a Ukranian refugee and often says she feels safer in Lviv than Doncaster.

“This has contributed to her wanting to find a safe third country.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation is ongoing into reported criminal damage and assault in Doncaster.

“At around 7.10pm on Saturday 3 June, it is reported that a bus had a rock thrown at its windows, as it was pulling away from the bus stop on York Road.

“The rock caused damage to the windows, but it is understood that it also struck a passenger - a woman in her 70s - on the face, causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

“One juvenile has been interviewed under caution in connection with the incident. Enquiries continue.”