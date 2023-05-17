News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster MBE teacher goes back to school to talk about her royal visit

Lynne Wade MBE was back in primary school last week talking to the children about the times when she met King Charles and the royal family.

By Lynne WadeContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:51 BST
Mrs Ellie Spencer, Lynne and 5 yr old grandson Theo Spencer who is a pupil at the school.Mrs Ellie Spencer, Lynne and 5 yr old grandson Theo Spencer who is a pupil at the school.
Brooke Primary School in Thorne had two special visitors last week. Lynne Wade and her daughter Mrs Ellie Spencer were invited to assembly at the school ahead of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Lynne and Ellie are lucky enough to have met the royal family and spoken to them on several occasions and the children were eager to hear all about it!

They were shown a video of Lynne’s investiture at Windsor Castle in February this year and afterwards asked questions on everything from “how did it feel to receive the award” to “is the King very tall”.

After assembly the ladies made their way into the F1 and F2 classes where they spoke separately with the younger children. They shared scones and lemonade and talked about the children’s plans for the coronation weekend.

Lynne said afterwards: “Ellie and I spent a wonderful morning at Brooke Primary School.

"The children were exceptionally well behaved and asked some well thought out questions. They are a credit to the staff and school and had all worked hard to decorate the classrooms and dress up in red, white and blue for the day.

"Apart from the crowning of a new King the visit was the highlight of the coronation weekend!”

