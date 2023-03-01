Doncaster market greengrocer bucks UK tomato shortage with hundreds of punnets

K.D.Davis & Sons, which is based in Doncaster Market, shared the photo of hundreds of boxes of tomatoes with the message: “Ready for the weekend” amid shortages on supemarket shelves across the UK.

A spokesman added: “Believe it or not, we sell more products other than tomatoes

"Fresh to market daily, Usually better value and quality to various supermarkets! Support local 52 weeks a year, not just at Christmas and during any nationwide shortage.”

K D Davis and Sons has hundreds of tomatoes for sale. (Photo: KD Davis and Sons/Facebook).

Supermarkets have introduced rationing on sales of some salad vegetables amid a shortage of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Lidl, Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have all introduced limits while Sainsbury's, Co-op, M&S and Waitrose have not.

Supermarkets are facing problems after extreme weather hit harvests abroad, with adverse weather conditions in Spain and Morocco blamed.