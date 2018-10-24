Doncaster man left for dead after attack in front of three terrified children

A Doncaster man was left for dead after he was attacked with scaffolding poles and had bricks hurled through his windows in front of his three terrified children.

Christopher Williams, aged 26, was with his partner and their three children in their home in Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, when bricks were hurled at their windows by a gang of men.

Christopher Williams, his partner Louise and their three children

Mr Williams was sat with his one-year-old daughter in his arms and his two sons nestled next to him on their sofa when their lounge window was smashed by bricks which landed in the room, narrowly missing the children.

The dad of-three said he screamed ‘the kids are here, what are you doing?’ but the gang went on to smash a number of other windows in the house, leaving his children terrified.

They also used scaffolding poles to smash the windows.

Christopher Williams after the attack

When he went outside to confront the gang he was attacked with the scaffolding poles and left for dead in a pool of blood.

He underwent emergency brain surgery and suffered multiple fractures in the attack on Boxing Day 2017, but claims that to date nobody has yet been charged.

It is understood that two men have been questioned but released under investigation.

CCTV footage of some of those involved in the attack

Mr Williams has lodged a complaint with the Independent Office for Police Conduct at the amount of time the police probe has taken and the initial police response to the incident.

He claims just two police officers were deployed to the scene on the night of the attack, which he claims he was ‘lucky to survive’.

“I was screaming that my children were there but they didn’t care. They could have been killed. One brick even landed in my baby daughter’s chair," he said.

“When I went outside to find out what was happening they ran at me with scaffolding poles and struck me over my head. I was bleeding everywhere.

Christoper Williams after the attack

“My kids saw all this happening and were screaming at them to stop but they didn’t.”

He said he believes the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

“I was told that those who did it thought I had put paint on one of their cars, which I hadn’t,” he said.

“I just want the police to take this seriously. I was lucky to survive.”

Mr Williams claims that since the attack he was deliberately run over by a car which mounted a pavement as he was walking along Beckett Road, Wheatley, which he suspects is connected.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet commented.

Windows were smashed in an attack at the home shared by Christoper Williams, his partner and three children

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.