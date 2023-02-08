Doncaster man launches fundraiser to help save family trapped under the rubble after Turkey earthquake
Soner Ekiztas of Lewyns Drive inn Bessacarr has set up a GoFundMe campaign following the multiple earthquakes which hit Turkey on February 6.
Thousands of homes collapsed and thousands were trapped under the rubble, including Soner’s uncle, auntie and cousin: Şahin Ekiztaş, Şerife Ekiztaş, and Berke Ekiztaş.
Soner said: “Their home in Kahramanmaraş was one of the many buildings which have collapsed.
"They were on the 4th Floor of a 10-storey building, and we haven't had contact with them since the event.
"There have been several aftershocks following the main earthquakes which are causing further damage to the already destroyed buildings and traumatising everyone.
"The government is not doing enough to ensure as many people stay alive and these first days are very crucial to me and my family to ensure their survival or even locating them.
“Aside from this, I also have family in the villages (Yeniköy and Demirciler) on the outskirts of the city (Kahramanmaraş) where these pictures were taken, who have lost their homes and have been living outside in the current freezing temperatures of Turkey with no electricity, water or any necessities, who also need support during these difficult times.
“Please donate to help me put this money directly towards public search parties, generators and machinery to work through the rubble and support those in need within our community who aren't getting the aid they urgently need.
“Any donation helps, no matter how little or big.”
To make a donation please visit https://gf.me/v/c/533j/my-family-is-stuck-under-rubble-please-help where there is a target of £2,000.