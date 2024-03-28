Doncaster man killed in crash after driving wrong way down the M62 motorway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating the death of Leslie Lewis in a collision on the motorway in West Yorkshire are now appealing to identify people he may have been in prior contact with.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team are appealing for information following the collision near Scammonden Bridge early on Saturday March 23.

78-year-old Mr Lewis sustained fatal injuries in the collision between junctions 22 and 23.

It occurred at about 2.06am after his Vauxhall Corsa collided with another car while it was travelling west on the eastbound carriageway.

Specialist officers have been working to piece together Mr Lewis’s journey and have established he drove his car from Doncaster to the Hull area on the Friday evening before then travelling from Hull to Manchester.

He then came back to West Yorkshire on the M62, stopping at Hartshead Moor services. Mr Lewis then resumed his journey but exited from the services onto the wrong side of the carriageway when the collision then took place.

The male driver of the other car involved in the collision remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The motorway was closed for several hours following the tragedy.

Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “ A great deal of work remains ongoing to investigate the circumstances of this collision, which tragically resulted in Leslie’s death and in another driver receiving serious injuries.

“I am seeking assistance from any member of the public who may know Leslie and had contact with him on Friday 22 March, whether in person or by telephone, as it is important that we build up a full picture of the circumstances of the incident.

“If anyone has any information about Leslie’s movements that Friday evening, I urge them to contact us at the Major Collision Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing police number 13240158172.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”