The man posted on Facebook that he joined the war ‘16 days ago’ and is looking for money and equipment to help soldiers in Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion.

A number of current and former UK service personnel as well as troops from around the globe have headed to the region to join the war against Vladimir Putin’s deadly attack.

However, no British troops have been sent to Ukraine and the UK Government has urged citizens not to join up to the conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Doncaster man has reportedly travelled to Ukraine to join the war against Russia. (Photo: Getty)

The Free Press is not naming the man involved and has not been able to independently verify the claims.

The post, which has had a number of shares across Doncaster said: “Hey guys as most of you know already, I joined the fight for Ukraine 16 days ago to help the people of Ukraine fight the Russians.

"I’m looking for the generosity of my friends and family to help me raise money for equipment that we ain’t getting at the front line.

"I’m in massive need of sights, night-vision, forgrips and few other small things. Anything you can donate will be a massive help even £1 will help for my fight to free the Ukrainians from the brutality that is going on here.