Doncaster man jailed for raping girl after offering her a lift

A Doncaster man who raped a girl after offering her a lift is beginning a lengthy spell behind bars.

Mark Birtles picked up his victim, who was then aged under 18, one evening in April last year and drove to a remote area before raping her.

The 20-year-old, of Laburnum Road, Mexborough, was arrested that month after the girl went to hospital and reported what had happened.

READ MORE: Delivery driver who stole piglets ordered to pay compensation

Birtles was found guilty of rape following a three-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which ended on Friday, and was jailed for six years.

He was given an additional one year prison sentence for breaching a suspended sentence for harassment, though this will run concurrently with the other sentence.

Detective Constable Cheryl McCorkell, who led the investigation, said: "Birtles had offered the victim a lift one evening last April before he stopped in a remote area near Bolton-upon-Dearne and raped her.

READ MORE: Hallam Tower in Sheffield where teen plunged to death 'had become haven for urban explorers'

"She has shown immense courage in coming forward and reporting what happened and was forced to endure the trial after Birtles continued to deny his guilt, despite the substantial evidence gathered against him.

"I'd like to thank and praise the girl for showing such strength and bravery as she gave evidence during the trial. The conviction is a testament to that and I hope that knowing Birtles is behind bars for the next six years goes some way in helping her to move forward with her life."