Doncaster man jailed after string of sex attacks on nine year old girl

A Doncaster man is behind bars after committing multiple sexual offences against a child.

Adrian Vincent, 60, of Hyperion Way, Rossington, was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (19 December).

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 in a hearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 28 November.

The court heard how Vincent's nine-year-old victim revealed to officers that he had touched her in a "naughty place".

Adrian Vincent has been jailed for a string of sex attacks on a young girl.

The trauma of the attacks has left the youngster "extremely emotional" and prone to "crying unexpectedly" as she often gets upset remembering what happened to her.

PC Fothergill, from Doncaster's Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: "My thoughts must first of all go to the young victim for her strength, bravery and courage in revealing to us the horrific sexual assaults she was subjected to.

"She was just nine years old when this happened and must have been so confused, scared and horrified after being taken advantage of by Vincent.

"He molested her, and we see from experience just how much a toll child sexual abuse has on its victims.

"It irreparably changes a child's life and I can only hope that with the right help and support, Vincent's victim can embark on a journey of recovery and self-healing as she moves into adolescence and adulthood."

Vincent has also been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).