Doncaster man is jailed for stalking woman and criminal damage
A Doncaster man has been jailed for stalking a woman and criminal damage.
Mason Elliott, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving fear of violence when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.
Elliott, of Cambridge Street, Mexborough was sentenced to 27 months over the stalking which took place between 1 November 2022 and 1 November 2023.
He was also given a ten year restraining order.
On a separate charge of criminal damage at Doncaster Magistrates Court, he was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment.
