Mason Elliott, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving fear of violence when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Elliott, of Cambridge Street, Mexborough was sentenced to 27 months over the stalking which took place between 1 November 2022 and 1 November 2023.

He was also given a ten year restraining order.

