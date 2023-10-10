News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man in court accused of raping child and multiple sexual offences

A 44-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court accused of raping a child and multiple sexual offences.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
Lee Grant appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court last week charged with a total of 11 sexual offences, which include the rape and sexual assault of a child.

Grant, who comes from Stainforth, appeared in the dock on 6 October, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

He has been remanded into custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 3 November.

