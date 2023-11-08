Doncaster man held on attempted murder charge after city centre attack
A Doncaster man has been charged with attempted murder following a city centre attack, police have said.
28-year-old Daniel Andrewatha, of Orgreave House, Balby Bridge, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 6) after being charged in connection with an alleged attack on Friday 3 November, which took place near to Doncaster city centre.
Andrewatha has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 1 December, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said.