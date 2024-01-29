Doncaster man escapes jail after pleading guilty to sex messages to child

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Mulligan, 40, formerly of Rossington, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

At Sheffield Crown Court earlier today, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Mulligan sent a number of sexually explicit messages to a young girl, the court was told.

He was also sentenced to 45 rehab and rehabilitation days under the Horizon programme, 150 hours of unpaid work and is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and a restraining order for five years.

Anyone wanting to report sexual offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.