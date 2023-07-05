Doncaster man dies in road crash tragedy as man is charged over fatal smash

Jordan Sheehy was travelling in a Vauxhall Mokka on the B6388 High Lane at Ridgeway, Derbyshire when the collision took place just after 1.40pm on Saturday 1 July.

The 26-year-old died at the scene, and his family are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

The other vehicle involved in the collision was a Volkswagen Tiguan, Derbyshire Police said.

Jordan Sheehy died in the road crash tragedy in Ridgeway.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.

A 30-year-old man has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence.

Kyle Buckley, from Eckington, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 5 July) and was remanded into prison custody pending a trial at a later date.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, but hasn’t yet spoken to officers can contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*405396, on any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call police on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

