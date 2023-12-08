News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man arrested on kidnapping, robbery and gun charges in police swoop

A Doncaster man has been remanded in custody charged with kidnapping, multiple robberies and possession of a firearm after a police swoop.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
Reegan Vickers, 20, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 December) after being arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers and was subsequently charged with a number of offences.

These include:

• One count of kidnap

The 20-year-old has been remanded in custody on a series of charges.The 20-year-old has been remanded in custody on a series of charges.
• Three counts of robbery

• One count of attempted robbery

• Three counts of possessing a firearm

• One count of possessing a blade in a public place

He has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 January 2024.

Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.

