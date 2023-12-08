Doncaster man arrested on kidnapping, robbery and gun charges in police swoop
Reegan Vickers, 20, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 December) after being arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers and was subsequently charged with a number of offences.
These include:
• One count of kidnap
• Three counts of robbery
• One count of attempted robbery
• Three counts of possessing a firearm
• One count of possessing a blade in a public place
He has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 January 2024.
Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.