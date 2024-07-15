Doncaster man arrested after police chase involving JCB road roller

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:24 BST
A Doncaster man has been arrested following a police chase involving a JCB road roller.

Police were called to a suspected burglary at an industrial address in the Selby area at 9.50pm on Thursday.

Officers pursued a 4x4 vehicle towing a stolen road roller on a trailer, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Two stolen vehicles were recovered and the man, who tried to escape on foot, was caught by a police dog.

The 4x4 involved was believed to have been stolen from the Midlands.

