Doncaster man appears in court charged with multiple counts of rape
A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape.
Ian Harton, 58, from the Armthorpe area, was arrested by officers last week and has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following alleged offences which happened in early December.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 December) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on January 4 2024, South Yorkshire Police said.