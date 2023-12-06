News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster man appears in court charged with multiple counts of rape

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of rape.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:26 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ian Harton, 58, from the Armthorpe area, was arrested by officers last week and has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following alleged offences which happened in early December.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 December) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on January 4 2024, South Yorkshire Police said.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police