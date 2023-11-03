News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man appears in court accused of raping teenage girl

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with raping a child.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Nouman Skandar, 31, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday accused of raping a teenage girl following a reported incident on 29 October.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on November 30.

Victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life under the Sexual Offences Act. Anyone who identifies a victim, or posts information that could lead to their identification, could face prosecution.

