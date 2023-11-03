A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with raping a child.

Nouman Skandar, 31, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday accused of raping a teenage girl following a reported incident on 29 October.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on November 30.

