Doncaster man appears at court charged with indecent assault and child porn offence

A 47-year-old Doncaster man has appeared at court this afternoon, charged with indecent assault and a child pornorgaphy offence.

Keith Benton, of Parkstone Grove, Hatfield, Doncaster did not enter any plea to the two charges he faces of making indecent photographs of a child and indecent assault on a female over the age of 16.

Benton spoke to confirm his name, address and nationality during the brief hearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

District Judge Margaret McCormack sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court.

Benton was granted bail until his next scheduled court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court in April.