Doncaster man admits murdering Kelli Bothwell, found stabbed to death at home
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a mum of two found stabbed to death at her Doncaster home.
Kelli Bothwell, 53, died at a property in Main Street, Sprotbrough, on 5 August, from stab wounds, a post mortem revealed
51-year-old Paul Cousans appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to her murder.
Cousans, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, was remanded in custody and is expected to be sentenced at the same court on 31 January 2024.