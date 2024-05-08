Doncaster man, 40, killed after car crosses central reservation and ploughs into lorry on A1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 40-year-old driver of a grey Dacia Sandero Expression had been travelling south on the A1 near to Colsterworth in Lincolnshire last Friday evening when the vehicle crossed the central reservation and collided with a white HGV travelling in the northbound lane.

Lincolnshire Police had been trying to confirm the indentity of the driver following the tragedy.

A spokesman said: “We can now confirm that the person who sadly died in the collision on the A1 on 3 May was a 40-year-old man from Doncaster.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is on-going. We would, once again, like to ask for any help that you may be able to offer in piecing together what happened prior to the incident.”

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or of the vehicle before it happened, should contact [email protected] or call 01522 212316. Please quote incident 370 of 3 May.

The collision, at around 5.50pm, caused significant damage to both the car and the HGV, as well as debris on the road.

As a result, the road was closed in both directions just before 6pm.

This was to allow for clean up, and for crucial investigative work to take place.