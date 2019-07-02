Doncaster maker will join line-up of Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair in Sheffield this July
Doncaster maker Kathryn Ashcroft will be joining the Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair when it arrives in Sheffield later this month.
Kathryn is a former theatre designer based in Bawtry who makes quirky mixed media sculptures from scrap materials including fabric and ceramics.
She is one of 75 talented designer-makers from across the country – including 18 from Sheffield – who will appear at the fair at the Millennium Gallery, from July 12 to 14.
Known as the city of makers – and with an international reputation for craftsmanship and innovation – Sheffield is the ideal place to host this celebration of modern craft. Makers specially selected for their excellence will showcase work in jewellery, interior and fashion textiles, ceramics, glass, furniture, print and more. This is an opportunity to buy direct from the artists, or to commission your own unique, handmade piece.
‘Craft says that it’s time to think beyond the monolithic temples of mass consumerism, the curated comfort of terribly nice department stores, the ubiquitous vanilla of the high street and be brave, trust your taste,’ organisers of The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair took to social media to share this week.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
‘Contemporary craft isn’t just a match for anything from a top-end retailer; it’s more individual, more vibrant and imbued with more soul. Made for keeps not just a season.
‘Craft says I have a story to tell, I have an idea, an origin, a provenance. So perhaps it’s time you opened up a conversation with craft?’
Visit greatnorthernevents.co.uk for more information on the summer show.