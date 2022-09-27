News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster M180 closure hits drivers as police called in to recover vehicle

A Doncaster motorway has been partially closed this lunchtime as police deal with an emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:12 pm
The east-bound exit slip road at Junction 1 of the M180, near to Hatfield and Thorne, was closed earlier due to a vehicle needing recovery.

South Yorkshire Police said that traffic on the nearby Tudworth Roundabout, connecting with the A18 and Tudworth Road, was also being affected.

A spokesman said: “Please avoid the area.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

