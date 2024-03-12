Doncaster leisure centre nominated in awards to find Britain's best buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Askern Leisure Centre has been revealed as a finalist in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Yorkshire and Humber 2024.

Shortlisted in the Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project, Community Benefit Project and Public Sector Project categories, the building will be judged by an expert judging panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Askern Leisure Centre, one of England’s two remaining coal-heated leisure centres has been transformed into an environmentally sustainable community hub, comprising a refurbished leisure centre with outdoor facilities in the adjacent country park, awards bosses said.

Askern Leisure Centre has been nominated for a prestigious award. (Photo: Shaun Flannery).

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector and Refurbishment-Revitalisation.

Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber RICS Awards judging panel, Mark Rugg, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Yorkshire and Humber shortlisted for these awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories – to be judged nationally – and have until 26 April to submit their entry.

Amongst the national categories is the new Ambassador of the Year Award category.