On Saturday 16th December, the team set off at 9am from OTTO Bar & Kitchen in Sprotbrough, aiming to reach to the Salutation Pub in Doncaster later that day. So far, £650 has been raised in collections with more expected in the weeks to come.

The walk (in the obligatory uniform of kilts) covered approximately 11 miles and included stops at Conisbrough Castle to raise the Research ALKay +ve flag and the Keepmoat Stadium to watch Doncaster Rovers vs. Morecambe. The fundraising team arrived on schedule at the Salutation for a celebratory drink at 6pm.

The charity Research ALKay +ve was created by local residents and business owners to raise funds for research into anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) positive lung cancer. This is a rare type of lung cancer that typically affects younger, female non-smokers and is on the increase worldwide. All funds raised by the walking challenge will help the charity with their work supporting research.

“It was a beautiful, sunny day for a Kiltwalk and we had a great time as a team, all while helping raise money for a brilliant cause,” said Research ALKay +ve trustee Kelvin Fitton. “Thank you to everyone that joined us and of course a huge thank you to everyone who donated; to date, we have raised £100,000 which will go towards funding essential research.”

“Our charity was formed following the diagnosis of my daughter Kay, a Donny girl who died of lung cancer earlier this year – she never smoked”, said Aileen Murgatroyd, mum and trustee of ALKay +ve. “Remember if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer, no one is immune. The Kiltwalk was a great success; donations are still coming in and we are so grateful for each and every one.”