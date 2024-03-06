Doncaster Jobcentre to close as Government earmarks more than 40 to shut
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is closing dozens of Jobcentres across the country as it looks to shrink its high street presence.
But the closures only affect Jobcentres which were set up temporarily during the Covid pandemic.
These were set up to help ensure social distancing guidelines were followed.
In Doncaster, a Jobcentre was set up in The Blue Building in High Street in addition to the existing centre in Wood Street.
A spokesperson said: "We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.
"The closing of these temporary sites will not reduce our levels of service, or access to face-to-face appointments.
"Customers will return to being served by their established Jobcentre and there will be no reduction in the number of work coaches serving customers as a result."