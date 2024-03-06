Doncaster Jobcentre to close as Government earmarks more than 40 to shut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is closing dozens of Jobcentres across the country as it looks to shrink its high street presence.

But the closures only affect Jobcentres which were set up temporarily during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These were set up to help ensure social distancing guidelines were followed.

A temporary Jobcentre set up in Doncaster during the pandemic is closing down.

In Doncaster, a Jobcentre was set up in The Blue Building in High Street in addition to the existing centre in Wood Street.

A spokesperson said: "We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.

"The closing of these temporary sites will not reduce our levels of service, or access to face-to-face appointments.