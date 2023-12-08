News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster issued with yellow weather warning for wind by Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of strong winds for Doncaster this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
The warning starts at 9am tomorrow and ends at 23.45 the same day.

A spokesman said: “There will be strong winds, perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

A yellow warning of wind has been issued for Doncaster by the Met Office.A yellow warning of wind has been issued for Doncaster by the Met Office.
“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Meanwhile, a flood alert remains in place along the stretch of River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “River levels have risen as a result of yesterday’s widespread rainfall but are not expected to reach levels seen earlier this week. As further rainfall is expected over the coming days, we will continue to closely monitor rainfall and river levels.”

