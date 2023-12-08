The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of strong winds for Doncaster this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning starts at 9am tomorrow and ends at 23.45 the same day.

A spokesman said: “There will be strong winds, perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

A yellow warning of wind has been issued for Doncaster by the Met Office.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a flood alert remains in place along the stretch of River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.