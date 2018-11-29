Doncaster is set to sparkle at annual lights switch on

The celebrated Christmas lights at Doncaster Deaf Trust are set to sparkle again this Christmas as the team behind the town’s new Hilton Garden Inn Hotel get ready to do the honour and light up Leger Way.

The annual Deaf Trust light switch on ceremony is the start of Christmas for many and the pupils, students and staff as special guests

Louise O’Reilly and Danielle Saville from the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel are joined by Father Christmas and his helpers.

Bobbie Roberts, chair of Trustees said: “We love this time of year. Our staff and pupils join together with people from the local

business community and we get Christmas started.

“We do look forward to this event all year and always choose someone special to hit the button and light up the Deaf Trust.

“This year we’ve invited the team from the Hilton Garden Inn hotel to turn on the lights to formally welcome them to the town and

as our new neighbours.

“Every year we get lots of positive comments from people who are passing the venue as the lights really do make the building stand

out.”

The event takes place today, November 29, at 3.30pm.

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk