Scarborough beat Edinburgh, Manchester and a host of other locations to the coveted number one spot, as 61 per cent state that they are changing plans from holidaying abroad due to restrictions and potentially losing money due to cancellations.

The top holiday destinations are: Scarborough, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Durham, Doncaster, Hull and Sheffield.

Surprisingly, the study also revealed that six in ten 18–34-year-olds are opting to holiday in the UK over the next few months compared to only 35 per cent of Brits aged 55 and over.

Holidaymakers are choosing Doncaster

Two thirds stated that they’re reason for holidaying in the UK was due to overseas restrictions and one in five said it was to help save money.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express, said: “Holidays with family and friends are back on the agenda and we’re delighted to see that people will be travelling to Doncaster for their next adventures.

“We know now, more than ever, that getting together has never felt better and we want to reassure our customers and holidaymakers that we are continuing to ensure that a thorough cleaning programme remains in place across our stations and on all of our trains.”

Knowing that customers will be holidaying and reconnecting with family, friends and loved ones again, TPE is offering customers savings of over 50%* on travel when booking in advance.

In addition, as part of the rail industry’s ‘Let’s get back on track campaign’, 12 lucky people are being given the chance to win a year’s worth of free train travel and a unique golden ticket designed by artist Claire Rollet.

The golden ticket giveaway is open for entries until October 7, 2021.

To enter, submit your contact details at: www.nationalrail.co.uk/goldenticket

For those looking to plan their next adventure, tickets can be purchased online via the TPE website or using the TPExpress App where people can now pay using Apple Pay or PayPal. E-tickets are also available allowing customers to use their phone instead of a paper ticket.

TPE is encouraging all customers, unless exempt, to wear a face covering at stations and onboard our trains as a courtesy to others.

More information can be found here: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/travelling-with-us/travel-with-confidence