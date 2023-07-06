Doncaster infants school receives £10,000 golden grant from supermarket giant Tesco

This was money very wisely spent to develop a Community Room which it is hoped will benefit the whole Rossington Community, not just those who attend Tornedale. There was also enough money to purchase a sandpit, play house and wooden storage for the youngest pupils’ outdoor area.

Many thanks to Nathan and Gemma from Tesco who presented the cheque on Friday 30 June. Special thanks go to Stevie, who made Tornedale very proud as their school representative at the event.

Final thanks have to go to Jenny Purcell, Tornedale’s former, long-serving School Business Manager, and more recently, Chair of Governors, who will fully retire at the end of this academic year. She has given so much of herself to the school and to Rossington that it was only right and proper that the new Community Room was called ‘Jenny’s Space’.

Tornedale Infant School receiving their cheque from Tesco

Thank you also to everyone who nominated Tornedale at the Tesco Express in Bessacarr.