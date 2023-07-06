News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster infants school receives £10,000 golden grant from supermarket giant Tesco

It was with great pleasure that Tornedale Infant School at Rossington welcomed Margaret Watson to their school for a special presentation. Margaret very kindly nominated Tornedale to receive a Golden Grant Award of £10,000 from Tesco.
Amanda Blakey
Published 6th Jul 2023
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST

This was money very wisely spent to develop a Community Room which it is hoped will benefit the whole Rossington Community, not just those who attend Tornedale. There was also enough money to purchase a sandpit, play house and wooden storage for the youngest pupils’ outdoor area.

Many thanks to Nathan and Gemma from Tesco who presented the cheque on Friday 30 June. Special thanks go to Stevie, who made Tornedale very proud as their school representative at the event.

Final thanks have to go to Jenny Purcell, Tornedale’s former, long-serving School Business Manager, and more recently, Chair of Governors, who will fully retire at the end of this academic year. She has given so much of herself to the school and to Rossington that it was only right and proper that the new Community Room was called ‘Jenny’s Space’.

Tornedale Infant School receiving their cheque from TescoTornedale Infant School receiving their cheque from Tesco
Thank you also to everyone who nominated Tornedale at the Tesco Express in Bessacarr.

Prospective parents are more than welcome to phone school and make an appointment to look at all the great work that has taken place as there are still some places left in all year groups for September 2023; telephone 01302 868387 for more information.

