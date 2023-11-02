Doncaster has been named as one of the top ten UK towns and cities worst hit by shop closures this year in a new study.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Analysts have revealed which British places have been hardest hit by the number of shop closures according to population - and Doncaster just makes the list at number ten.

Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent topped the list with an average of 9.76 closures per 100,000 residents and was followed by the Devon seaside resort of Torquay, which was hit by an average 9.61 high street closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent months, Doncaster has seen the closure of its two Wilko stores, as well as a branch of Argos as well as numerous restuarant closures including Frenchgate eating outlets Elephant & Castle and Wowburger and market eateries Clam & Cork and The Rustic Pizza Co.

Doncaster has been named as one of the UK towns and cities most impacted by shop closures in the past year.

Frankie & Benny’s has also shut down at Lakeside along with The Big Smoke restauarant in Wood Street.

Experts at financial news company TradingPedia said the Cheshire town of Ellesmere Port (7.64); the West Sussex coastal resort of Bognor Regis (7.31); and the Norfolk county town and cathedral city of Norwich (6.94) completed the top five for average closures.

TradingPedia’s Michael Fisher said: “Major high street brands have been closing stores all over the United Kingdom in the past few years, with 2022 being particularly difficult for many store chains, pubs and restaurants and even bank branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year may prove to be even more harrowing for those businesses, unable to recover from the lockdowns and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic between March 2020 and December 2021. Struggling to pay higher utility bills, rents and salaries, many brands are closing up shop for good.”

Stores have also been hit by a shoplifting epidemic sweeping Britain, with offences up 25% in a year and staff routinely facing violence and abuse. Small businesses have also suffered from customers ordering goods online rather than in bricks-and-mortar shops, families cutting back household spending during the cost-of-living crisis and complaints about high business rates.

Town centre parking charges have also deterred shoppers from venturing into high streets. Mr Fisher added: “If we look at the number of closures per capita, we can see where in the UK the high street closures have had the most devastating effect. Unfortunately, in many small towns, the high street stores, restaurants, pharmacies or banks are among very few local employment options.”

Towns and cities with most high street closures this year:

1. Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent - average of 9.76 closures per 100,000 residents

2. Torquay, Devon - average 9.61 per 100,000 residents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Ellesmere Port, Cheshire - average 9.63 per 100,000 residents

4. Bognor Regis, West Sussex - an average 7.31 per 100,000 residents

5. Norwich, Norfolk - average 6.94 per 100,000 residents

6. Birkenhead, Merseyside - average 6.37 per 100,000 residents

7. Exeter, Devon - average 4.76 per 100,000 residents

8. Ipswich, Suffolk - average 4.62 per 100,000 residents

9. Bristol - average of 4.47 per 100,000 residents