Doncaster hunting hound 'killed' as lorries screech to a halt amid fox hunt chaos

The Grove and Rufford Hunt, which has hunted in and around the Doncaster area for more than 100 years, was caught up in the drama which unfolded near Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire.

Members of Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs say the dog was killed on the A614 earlier this week as cars and lorries were brought to a halt as the hunt spilled onto the road.

The saboteur group called the hunt, which meets in Bawtry every Boxing Day as “dangerously out of control” and said that a dog had died after being hit by a car.

Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs say a hound died during the Grove and Rufford Hunt's latest outing.

A spokesman said: “The hunt had met as usual at a nearby farm and a group of around 15 on horseback took 30 dogs out on the hunt.

"Hounds were seen on the road, before one was hit and seriously injured.

Members of both Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs and Calder Valley Hunt Saboteurs, groups who act against bloodsports, were monitoring when the incident happened.

The spokesman added: "The Grove and Rufford show complete disregard for the safety of wildlife and members of the public alike twice a week.

"This was a particularly bad example. Hounds were all over the A614 with no hunt staff in sight, while they continued to hunt a fox, hunt staff wereunaware of what was going on until we told them.

"Had members of our group not been present more hounds would have been killed.

"Earlier in the day, a horse was forced to attempt a jump and became trapped in a ditch.

"Sadly it is no suprise that the Grove and Rufford are willing to put other animals in harms way while chasing and killing wildlife."

Saboteurs say police attended the scene of the incident near to Clumber Park and spoke with hunt officials.

The injured hound was put into the back of a pickup truck by hunt officials, say members of the group.

