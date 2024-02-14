Doncaster human trafficking pair sentenced after forcing woman into sex work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gheorghe Bonculescu, 27 and Elena Birovescu, also 27, both of Warmsworth Road were sentenced at Hull Crown Court.

Bonculescu was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for controlling prostitution for gain while Birovescu was handed a two-year suspended sentence for money laundering.

Both had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

In 2022, Bonculescu managed adverts on websites in which he sold the woman for sex after he arranged her travel to the UK.

Over seven months, Birovescu put a number of cash deposits into her own bank account, later transferred onto Bonculescu to benefit their own finances.

DS Richard Kirk of Humberside Police said: “Bonculescu and Birovescu are predators who manipulated a vulnerable woman for their own financial gain.

“I would like to commend the woman for the bravery she has shown throughout this investigation, and I hope she takes some comfort in knowing that they can no longer cause harm to anyone else.

“We take all reports of sexual exploitation incredibly seriously and the hard work of all the officers involved in this case is testament to this.

“It is always our main priority to safeguard victims of sexual exploitation, and we will continue to do everything we can to put offenders before the courts.

“We appeal to anyone who is a victim of sexual exploitation, or anyone who may have concerns about another, to contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”