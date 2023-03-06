Rebecca Newman, Quality Inspector for Miller Homes Yorkshire

Miller Homes, which has a development, Simpson Park, in Harworth, has 43 per cent of its onsite staff and 26 per cent of its office-based staff positions occupied by females, seeing them undertake a variety of roles ranging from Assistant Site Managers to Commercial Apprentice and Regional Sales Director.

“Housebuilding is a great career to have and there are so many job roles that appeal to different skill sets and qualifications,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “I’ve been lucky enough to have a great career in the industry, and I’m pleased to be able to support female colleagues as they begin and develop their careers in the industry too.”

One team member, who joined the business in June 2022 as a Commercial Trainee, is 19-year-old Aiesha Sheard who is undertaking her studies at Leeds College of Building in Quantity Surveying whilst working in the Yorkshire office.

Aiesha commented; “There are lots of ways to begin a career in construction and I am pleased to be able to begin mine by undertaking an apprenticeship, meaning I can enjoy working and learning at the same time.

“As my career develops, I’m looking forward to being a role model to others and engaging with initiatives dedicated to encouraging more females into the industry.”

Rebecca Newman, Quality Inspector, Miller Homes Yorkshire added; “I began my housebuilding career in sales, but I felt being on site suited me as you get a more tangible result where you can really make a difference to the customer journey. I love creating homes that we, and our customers can be proud of.”

In addition to employment opportunities, the housebuilder also supports its local communities to raise the profile of an inclusive career in. This includes engagement with local schools and colleges across the region either by helping primary age children to learn about health and safety on construction sites or supporting apprentices who are just embarking upon their careers.