The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 10.2 per cent annual growth.

The average Doncaster house price in August was £148,851, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3 per cent increase on July.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 1.5 per cent, and Doncaster underperformed compared to the 2.9 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Doncaster house price in August was £148,851

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster rose by £14,000 – putting the area 16th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Doncaster in August – they increased 1.5 per cent, to £227,569 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 11.1 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 1.4 per cent monthly; up 10 per cent annually; £141,997 average

Terraced: up 0.9 per cent monthly; up 10 per cent annually; £112,629 average

Flats: up 0.6 per cent monthly; up seven per cent% annually; £87,380 average

First-time buyers in Doncaster spent an average of £133,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £23,000 more than in August 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £165,000 on average in August – 24.1 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 20 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£186,000) in August for a property in Doncaster.