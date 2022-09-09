News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster house fire saw four appliances attend last night

Four fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Askern stations were called out to a property at 8.15pm on Alfred Road, Instoneville, last night, Thursday, September 8.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:22 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:22 am

The accidental fire involved the hob in the kitchen.

Firefighters left the scene at 9.55pm.

Four appliances were in attendance

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9pm on The Crescent, Woodlands, also last night. The crew came away at 9:30pm.

If anyone see a fire then please report it via the emergency phone number 999.

